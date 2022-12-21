PREVIEW: Hogs host UNC-Asheville in final tuneup before conference play

The Hogs are back in the palace tonight to welcome UNC Asheville. The Razorbacks are three days removed from a successful trip to central Arkansas, defeating Bradley 76-57. Tonight serves as the final tune-up match before the Hogs begin the conference gauntlet next week. Here’s all you need to know before tonight’s matchup.

Opponent: UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21. 2022

Time: 8 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: SECN

Line: ARK -22.5

Arkansas:

The biggest takeaway from Arkansas’ victory over Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday was the play of Jordan Walsh. Walsh has played steady minutes all season but lacked a true breakout performance. Well, that breakout game happened last weekend when Walsh checked out with 18 points, four steals, and three rebounds. Additionally, Anthony Black and Ricky Council submitted their usual double-digit scoring performance. Another takeaway was Arkansas’ ability to create turnovers. Bradley turned the ball over 27 times on Saturday, thanks to the active Razorback defense. Saturday served as another building block for an Arkansas team that continues to build momentum and find an identity.

UNC Asheville:

The Bulldogs enter tonight with an 8-4 record on the season. The Razorbacks and Bulldogs share no common opponents on the season. However, UNC Asheville won its last two games against South Carolina State and East Tennessee State. Perhaps the most significant threat this team poses is the ability to shoot from outside. Three Bulldog players currently shoot over 40% from three-point land. Collectively, the team shoots 39.6% from deep. The Razorbacks must have a firm lid on the perimeter to cover the spread tonight.

Storylines: