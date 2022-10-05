Arkansas Basketball has five players listed in NBA mock draft

With the amount of success the Razorback Men’s Basketball program had during their glory run from the late 70s to early 90s, they have never bust at the seam with talent. Eric Musselman has recruited VERY well during his time at Arkansas and this very well could be the season he reaps from it.

The interesting thing is the Hogs have never seen more than four players taken in a single NBA Draft. Only three times have the Hogs seen three or more drafted.

1979: Marvin Delph, Steve Schall and Sidney Moncreif

1982: Tony Brown, Scott Hastings and Keith Peterson

1992: Todd Day, Oliver Miller, Lee Mayberry, Isaiah Morris

Currently, the Hogs have five potential picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Here’s where they are mocked by Bleacher Reports, @NBADraftWass:

4: Nick Smith-Pacers

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 185 lbs

Wingspan: 6’9”

Comparison: CJ McCollum, Jamal Murray, D’Angelo Russell

“With Tyrese Haliburton providing the Indiana Pacers with quality decision-making, passing and shooting, Nick Smith could add more creation and scoring off his three-level shot-making skill.

Shifty off the dribble, dangerous for his shooting and float game and capable of playmaking in a setup role, he’s looking like the early favorite to come off the board first among college prospects.

Smith’s upside in creation indicates lead-guard potential, though his 6’5” size and skill versatility suggest he’ll be easily interchangeable and compatible with another ball-handler like Haliburton.”

18: Anthony Black -Pacers

“NBA teams will look at Black as an interchangeable 6’7” point guard or wing, given his unique playmaking IQ and defensive quickness and anticipation. Looking competent enough as a shooter should earn him an invitation to the 2023 green room.”

34: Trevon Brazile- Sacramento Kings

“After transferring and wowing during Arkansas’ exhibition tour overseas, Brazile feels poised for a breakout that highlights athletic finishing, paint touch and some shooting potential.”

58: Ricky Council-Suns

“After transferring from Wichita State, Council’s 6’6” frame, athleticism and pull-up shooting for iso scoring could look more believable against SEC opponents.”

The human highlight reel, Jordan Walsh, didn’t make it into the Bleacher Report mock draft. However, the McDonald’s All-American came in at 26th in the ESPN rankings.

The Arkansas Razorbacks begin their season with a home contest with North Dakota State University on November 9, 2022.