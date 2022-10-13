Arkansas players chasing or leading statistical categories through six games

Sometimes you have to take the good amidst the bad. Even though Arkansas currently sits with a 3-3 (1-3 SEC) overall record, the Hogs still have quite a few things to be proud of.

The Hogs still have two of the top three sack leaders in the SEC. Sam Pittman brought in some quality players through the transfer portal and will continue to do so with single-player performances like these. Drew Sanders (7) and Jordan Domenick (5) sit first and third respectively in sacks.

How about true sophomore Rocket Sanders? The Hogs star running back has rushed for 695 yards, pacing the SEC after six games.

There have been quite a few solid running backs through the years who have run through the A in Razorback Stadium. With Sanders’ performance this season he is in the running to have one of the best sophomore seasons in school history.

Etching his name in history would be quite the honor at RBU. The last true sophomore to lead the Hogs in rushing was Rawleigh Williams.

Williams was having a great comeback season in 2016. He was returning from a neck injury suffered during a four overtime win against Auburn in 2015.

Also, the Razorbacks haven’t seen a running back lead the SEC in rushing in quite sometime either.

The last true sophomore to lead the Hogs in rushing was Rawleigh Williams.



The last true sophomore to lead SEC running backs in rushing was Knile Davis in 2010.

Why do I say he led running backs? Because the legendary Cam Newton led all rushers during the 2010 season.

Other Razorback sophomore running backs to rush for 1000 yards in a season include Darren McFadden, Felix Jones, Madre Hill, Ben Cowins and Dickey Morton.

The consistent theme throughout this piece is the impact of transfers. Dwight McGlothern is picking up where Montaric Brown left off following his final season as a Razorback.

McGlothern sits second in the SEC in interceptions with three on the season. In 2021, Brown led the SEC in picks with five. Currently, McGlothern sits behind Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) with four.

Most coverage snaps played without allowing a TD this season:



Dwight McGlothern - 248

Jartavius Martin - 229

Erick Hallett II - 228

Finally, the tackle leaders race has Razorback linebackers in the top five. Arkansas doesn’t have one that currently leads the SEC in tackles. That honor goes to Anfernee Orji at Vanderbilt.

However, Bumper Pool (60) and Drew Sanders (59) sit second in third in the conference in total tackles.

Pool finished third in the conference last season in total tackles. While Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry finished with a tie at sixth.

In 2020, Grant Morgan finished second in the SEC for tackles. That would be followed by Pool in fourth and Jalen Catalon in fifth.