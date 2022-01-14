Hornsby Withdraws From Portal, Will Return to Arkansas in 2022

One week after entering his name into the transfer portal, Razorback quarterback Malik Hornsby removed his name and rejoined the Arkansas roster. The news comes after a handful of Razorbacks entered the portal last week.

The Razorbacks had only KJ Jefferson and Lucas Coley as available scholarship quarterbacks without Hornsby. However, the Hogs now establish much-needed depth with his return. Hornsby spent the season in the backup role to KJ Jefferson and saw considerable playing time in a few games.

He attempted only 12 passes but was called on to run the ball on several occasions. Most recently, he rushed for 67 yards on just four attempts in the Hogs’ Outback Bowl victory. I expect Kendall Briles and company to create new opportunities for Hornsby in 2022 after his outbursts of speed and playmaking ability in several games. Nevertheless, it will be nice to have Hornsby back in a Razorback uniform next season.

Now, the Hogs await the decisions of several transfer portal players to replace production on defense. Stayed tuned to ArkansasFight for the latest news in the wacky transfer portal.