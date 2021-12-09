Razorback Recruiting: Finishing Strong

Arkansas looks likely to finish strong in the recruiting department ahead of early signing day next week. Everyone is well aware of the current list of ‘22 commitments (including Haselwood), but is there more to come?

I would like to reference a few late developments. I’m watching the recruitment process closely for Samuel M’Bake, Landon Jackson (LSU transfer) and Laterrance Welch.

M’Bake:

Samuel M’Bake is an impressive big bodied (6’3, 210) wide receiver from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia.

While M’Bake isn’t “committed” to anywhere, the vibe around him coming to Arkansas has been solid for awhile.

M’Bake took an official visit to Arkansas recently and doesn’t plan on taking anymore prior to next Wednesday (signing day).

If he indeed does come to Arkansas, he will join a very talented class of up and coming receivers.

Landon Jackson:

Jackson recently announced his transfer intentions from LSU. Highly touted out of Texarkana (TX) High School, the 6’6 250 pound defender will fit into most defensive schemes.

Jackson had 28 offers out of high school before choosing LSU. Arkansas was involved heavily in that recruitment process. I’d say some of those relationships are still strong as buzz around Jackson and Arkansas is certainly there.

For now, it appears a transfer to Arkansas seems possible (if not likely). Look for something from him soon regarding his decision.

If you are enjoying this article, please follow me on Twitter here for more Arkansas sports related content.

Laterrance Welch:

Latterance Welch is a top 10 rated high school recruit in the state of Louisiana. Since January of 2021, he has been listed as a “hard commit” for the LSU Tigers.

The highly rated 4-star cornerback has shown quite the interest in Arkansas late in his recruitment process. It’s no secret that Sam Carter has recruited Welch intensely and never gave up, regardless of his previous LSU commitment. This relationship could prove very worthy for the Razorback football program.

Welch has offers from just about everyone in the country. With coaching changes at LSU, the favor has certainly turned to Arkansas.

While I can’t say for sure, a flip to Arkansas on signing day seems very possible given the latest trends. Please remember that turning a Louisiana recruit away from LSU is a very tough task to do.

This would be a massive pickup for Arkansas and a great addition to a budding Razorback defensive secondary.

How do you feel about the current state of Razorback football recruiting?