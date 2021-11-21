Arkansas Football: Sunday Morning Thoughts

Let’s be honest, waking up on Sunday morning is never fun after a Razorback loss. I don’t like losing, just like any other Hog fan.

However, I challenge you to take a moment and reflect on what occurred last night.

I hate morale victories, but yesterday is one of the best examples of a morale victory you should take and value.

Alabama beat Arkansas 52-3 last season in Fayetteville. Sure, that Alabama team might have been one of the best of all time, but the Razorbacks travelled and competed (in Tuscaloosa) against a talented Alabama football team.

Not many of us expected a win last night, but I can safely say that essentially every Razorback fan wanted to see us compete at a high level.

Coach Pittman and his staff had our team prepared to win this game. In the end, Alabama was simply 7 points better than the Hogs.

That doesn’t mean the Razorbacks didn’t compete and even challenge Alabama at the end of the game. Arkansas was an onside kick recovery away from challenging the Crimson Tide for a win.

This was no blowout and the Hogs certainly earned respect for their performance in this game.

Sure, there were some bad officiating spots, but the Arkansas defense struggled with the deep depth and talent in the Alabama receiving core. We’re close, but not quite there just yet.

This program is headed in the right direction as the staff here at Arkansas Fight has referenced many times.

Can you imagine a Chad Morris led team in some of the games we’ve experienced this season? It’s astounding to witness the program turnaround and growth over the last two years.

Recruiting has to continue to evolve, it appears that is occurring too. If Sam Pittman can maintain the current culture and “want-to” in this program, the Razorback football program will continue to rise.

Yesterday was a national stage for the program and the more eyes that witness this turnaround the better.

Take the small things right now. I would’ve loved a victory in Tuscaloosa, who wouldn’t have. But I’m thankful for the tenacity and battle our players exemplified.

Alabama is loaded with talent and “previous high level recruits”. Arkansas didn’t have a single previously rated “5-star recruit” on the field.

The “Arkansas Fight” in our players were on full display and I’m so proud.

Buckle up, because we have a short week ahead before challenging Mizzou on yet another extended losing streak. This streak needs to end to really bury the stigma of the last decade or so.

I’d say some angry Razorbacks are probably going to be very eager to face off against Missouri this Friday.

Thank you for reading! Please, follow me on Twitter (@wxzachary) and subscribe to my Arkansas Fight affiliated Youtube channel.