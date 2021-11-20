Your Guide to a Hog-Filled Holiday

I don’t know about the rest of Hog nation, but I think football accompanied with early-season college basketball means the holidays have arrived. This year, we get to experience some long-lost magic as Razorback fans. Sam Pittman’s squad has two important games left to build on their winning season. Meanwhile, both men’s and women’s basketball teams take a step up in competition during thanksgiving week. The Razorback Men’s team is currently ranked sixteenth in the country, and the hype continues to increase. Mike Neighbors’ club is coming off a tough loss at UCONN, but a few solid games in the coming days can help get the Ladybacks on track.This Thanksgiving is sure to offer some more fun moments in Arkansas athletics.

Here is your guide to when, where, and how to watch all things Razorbacks while you celebrate Thanksgiving!

Football

The Hogs kick off Thanksgiving week with a trip to Tuscaloosa to face the Tide. Both teams are ranked in the College Football Playoff top 25 and have much to play for in the final weeks. It is refreshing to see the Hogs in the premiere SEC matchup this late in the season.

When: Saturday, November 20 @ 2:30 pm

Where: Tuscaloosa, AL – Bryant Denny Stadium

How to watch: CBS

Following the matchup with Alabama, the Razorbacks will quickly turn around to face off against the Missouri Tigers in Fayetteville. The matchup will end Arkansas’ regular season with another quest to regain a trophy against an SEC foe. Let’s hope for a great Thanksgiving dinner followed by the Hogs’ repossession of the Battle Line Trophy.

When: Friday, November 26 @ 2:30 pm

Where: Fayetteville, AR – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to watch: CBS

Basketball

Next week the Men’s Basketball Team will travel to Kansas City to compete in the Hall of Fame Classic. The tournament is sure to offer the most significant tests of the season for Musselman’s bunch thus far. As a result, we will get our first look at the Hogs on the 2021-22 season’s biggest stage. The first game is Monday night against Kansas State. The Hogs will then play either Cincinnati or Illinois on Tuesday night (pending Monday results).

When: Monday, November 22 & Tuesday, November 23

Time: Game 1 – 8 pm | Game 2 – TBA

Where: Kansas City, Mo – T-Mobile Center

How to watch: ESPNEWS, ESPN 2, or ESPN+

The Women’s Basketball squad has two matchups during Thanksgiving week against SMU and Sam Houston. Mike Neighbor’s team is receiving quite the buzz after a strong offseason recruiting class. I am predicting a holiday sweep for the Ladybacks next week.

SMU

When: Monday, November 22 @ 7 pm

Where: Fayetteville, AR – Bud Walton Arena

How to watch: SECN+

Sam Houston

When: Saturday, November 27 @ 2 pm

Where: Fayetteville, AR – Bud Walton Arena

How to watch: SECN+

Happy turkey day and woo pig!