Arkansas vs. Alabama Football: Time, TV channel, how to watch, storylines

HOW TO WATCH



Game: Arkansas vs. Alabama

Odds: Alabama (-20.5)

Time: 2:30 PM CT, Saturday, November 20, 2021

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com

Radio: Razorback Sports Network/Learfield IMG

Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson

ATS

Arkansas: 5-4-1 ATS

Alabama: 6-4 ATS

We GET to play football. pic.twitter.com/U7hui2rReJ — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 19, 2021

Storylines

•Arkansas has a chance to win their first game against Alabama since 2006. Arkansas has to play a perfect day of football. That includes limiting pre-snap penalties, personal fouls, and limiting big plays on defense. If Arkansas can do that they will stay in this one with a chance for an upset.

•Alabama has won the previous 14 games in the series but these games have stayed closer when Arkansas has been less talented or when they have a heavy senior laden team. The Razorbacks have the latter this season. They may not have as much talent either but they make up for it with heart and a will to win. 2007, 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016 were all close games with a chance for a Razorback victory in the second half.

•This season has been about ending a lot of streaks. Arkansas has defeated Texas A&M (9 games), LSU (5 games) and bowl eligibility (5 seasons). Does Arkansas have one more streak to end in them? It’s possible but like I said earlier they’ve got to play a perfect day of ball.

•Both defense are top six in the league in scoring defenses. Alabama has allowed 18 points per game while Arkansas yields an earnest 22.9 which is a stark improvement over previous seasons. Alabama will give up yards through the air but where they get opponents is in the running game. They allow only 83 yards per game rushing so Arkansas will have to find ways to be more sophisticated on offense. Maybe trying to target Treylon Burks as much as possible. Or, getting the ball out in space to guys like Rocket Sanders, De’Vion Warren or other players with speed.