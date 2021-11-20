PREDICTIONS! Hogs vs Tide

ZACH: The grind of the SEC is a real thing, regardless of what anyone says. Arkansas is no stranger to tough schedules, this Saturday exemplifies that.

The Razorbacks have a chance to do something not many teams have been able to do, beat Alabama at home. That’s easier said than done though.

The Crimson Tide have a bunch riding on this matchup, including a college football playoff opportunity. If this game was at home, I might take the Razorbacks in an upset given the mostly healthy status of the roster and growth in the defensive secondary.

However, we’re playing in Tuscaloosa and that’s a tall task from a team with some development still on-going.

I’ll take Alabama over Arkansas this Saturday, but not in blowout fashion.

Look for Arkansas to keep this game relatively close before Alabama finishes it off late.

Alabama 31, Arkansas 20

BEN: Hopes are high and most think Arkansas can keep it close on Saturday. This Alabama team isn’t what they normally are, but they are still very, very good.

Arkansas has had a solid year. A year that fans can be proud of and that won’t change no matter what happens on Saturday.

With that said, don’t hate me.

Alabama 38, Arkansas 14

DAN: Arkansas has overcome a lot in 2021. It feels as though curses and streaks are being broken left and right under the reign of Sam Pittman. The Boot is home, the Southwest Classic is home, and the Hogs are bowling with Larry for the first time since 2016. There are two streaks left to break, though. The Battle Line Rivalry, and the Bama game.

This one, unfortunately, will not be close. The Hogs may stick around for a quarter, hell, maybe even a half. But the Tide are too deep and too strong, even on what some might consider a “down” year for them (which will still result in a playoff appearance, likely). I like KJ to hang tough, and Saban respects Pittman enough he might call the dogs off. But it’s not close and Bama runs away, 49-14.

GRAHAM; This game will be the closest game that we’ve seen between the Tide and Hogs in some time. However, Alabama got a break by playing New Mexico St last week while the Hogs fought it out with LSU under the lights of Death Valley. I think Alabama’s depth outlasts the Hogs in the end. Look for the Razorback defense to give Bryce Young some fits though.

Hogs 20 - Bama 33

JACOB: I’m hoping for some miracle. The ball has bounced the Hogs way several times this season. Sometimes it hasn’t. That’s definitely part of football. The Razorbacks face their toughest opponent since the Georgia game. These Hogs are much more focused and ready to improve their bowl stock and end a losing streak against Alabama that spans 14 games.

Arkansas has a quarterback that can absolutely play but can his offensive line protect him from the blitz long enough to complete passes downfield? Will the Razorbacks top 10 rushing attack be able to expose the Crimson Tide defense? Treylon Burks is due a signature game to increase is first round draft stock and this one screams an opportunity to do so.

What about the Razorback defense. Rush three, drop eight will more than likely be the game today. The Razorbacks secondary has been solid but can they contain John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Cameron Latu, Slade Bolden and the rest of the weapons through the air? Will the be able to stuff the running game of Brian Robinson (823 yards and 14 touchdowns)?

Obviously, there are more questions to this game than I have answers or facts. I’m picking the Hogs in upset fashion because why not? The Razorbacks will beat them one day so why not now?

Hogs by a field goal.

Arkansas 38, Alabama 35