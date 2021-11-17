Arkansas Recruit Invited to All-American Game

One of Arkansas’ top recruits, Andrew Chamblee (6’7, 285) of Maumelle (AR) has been invited to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

This is a massive accomplishment for any recruit, but it’s extra special knowing Chamblee is an in-state student and a Razorback commit.

Truly honored and bless to receive an invitation to the 2022 All-American Bowl. @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/g6Vob97Yam — Andrew Chamblee (@AndrewChamblee4) November 17, 2021

I was fortunate enough to chat with Chamblee yesterday shortly after he went public with his invitation. He was even gracious enough to answer a few questions!

Zach: What are you most excited about coming to Fayetteville and playing for the Razorbacks?

Chamblee: I’m most excited to play for one of the best coaches in the game today!

Zach: How has coach Sam Pittman been during recruitment? Can you give people who weren’t recruited by colleges a glimpse into how it works and your impression?

Chamblee: He would text me every week calling to make sure I was staying home to play for the Razorbacks.

Zach: Do you have a relationship with other Arkansas recruits? Is the bond strong?

Chamblee: Yes sir, the whole class of ‘22 Arkansas commits have a group chat, we’re close.

Zach: How big is this invitation to play in the All-American Bowl to you?

Chamblee: It’s huge to me! I was invited to the All-American combine two years ago and now I get to play in the game.

Chamblee committed to the Razorbacks back in March of this year. Andrew certainly fits the build of offensive lineman Sam Pittman typically targets.

Chamblee possesses college ready size and should be a great addition to the Razorback football program.

From everyone at Arkansas Fight, we want to wish Andrew Chamblee a huge congrats on his invitation to the All-American game.

This is a huge accomplishment!

Thank you for reading, please follow me over on Twitter (@wxzachary) and subscribe to my YouTube for more Arkansas sports related content.