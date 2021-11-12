Top Arkansas Recruit Will Sign Saturday

Razorback fans were treated to some excellent news today as the #1 recruit in the state of Arkansas, Nick Smith Jr. announced he will sign his letter of intent tomorrow. According to Smith, the signing ceremony will take place from 6-9 PM at JJ’s Bar & Grill on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

This is a huge relief as Arkansas continues to put ink to paper with their current list of very talented commits for the 2022 class. Fellow commits Jordan Walsh, Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning have already signed.

Be sure to watch our latest Youtube video here covering Nick Smith Jr. and his announcement of this signing date.

Arkansas and Coach Eric Musselman is picking up a massive talent in Nick Smith Jr. This decision by Smith to stay home and play for his home-state is a monumental moment for the Razorback basketball program.

Smith currently plays for a loaded North Little Rock team after transferring this year from Sylvan Hills High School.