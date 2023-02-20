Newcomer wins SEC Player of the Week in debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

Wegner began his Razorback career by slashing .545/.643/1.365 (6-for-11) with four extra-base hits, including two home runs, and eight RBI over three games in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. Wegner had at least one hit, reached base at least twice and scored at least one run in all three games, leading the Hogs to wins over Texas and TCU.

In Friday’s season-opening win against Texas, the graduate transfer from Creighton went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored. He followed up that performance with a 3-for-4 night against TCU on Saturday, recording a double, a home run and three RBI against the Horned Frogs.

His finish to the weekend was even louder. The Kearney, Neb., native went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a triple, a home run and a weekend-high five RBI in Arkansas’ run-rule win over Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon.

Wegner and Arkansas now turn their attention to Grambling. The Razorbacks will host the Tigers at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in a rare midweek home opener at Baum-Walker Stadium.