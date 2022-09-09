Staff Predictions: Hogs-Gamecocks

Week one went as everyone planned last week. Plus, are all sure the same will happen again, right?!

Arkansas looks for their first victory in the series since 2011 in Fayetteville. The Gamecocks enter the game with several offensive questions that could be solved against the Razorback secondary.

This week, the Arkansas Fight staff is joined by super Arkansas fanatic, Ryan Harris, as he will share his pick for the game this Saturday.



GRAHAM: The Hogs roll straight from the tough home opener into the SEC opener this week. South Carolina is in Fayetteville for the first time since 2013. The Gamecocks are fresh from a 35-14 win over Georgia State last week. In a game that struggled to see the offense get going, the Gamecocks benefited from two blocked punt returns for touchdowns. Transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler also struggled, throwing two interceptions in the game. The South Carolina offensive line is a group that continues to be a weak point for Shane Beamer’s team.

As for the Razorbacks, a 31-24 home win over Cincinnati gave Arkansas a ranked victory to start the season. While there were a handful of areas for improvement, the Hogs physically outlasted the Bearcats when it mattered most. This week, the most significant area for concern for the Razorbacks lies within the defensive secondary because of the uncertainty regarding Myles Slusher and Jalen Catalon.

I think tomorrow will be a back-and-forth battle riding on momentum. The inevitable game plan of South Carolina will be to attack the Razorback secondary early and often. However, I think the front seven of the Arkansas defense will have a field day by getting into the backfield at will.

The Razorback offense needs to find a more consistent groove earlier in this ball game. The potential return of Dominique Johnson should help supplement last week’s strong performance from Rocket Sanders. The Hogs need to stick to their identity of ground and pound and then hit the Gamecock defense over the top. Look for Arkansas’ offense to perform better than last week.

When it’s all said and done...

Arkansas 37, South Carolina 24

JACOB: A win is a win is a win.

Sam Pittman said there’s never a reason to not celebrate a victory over a ranked team to begin the season. His team was thrilled but not jubilant on Saturday but says it’s a testament to the expectations the Hogs have set.

What should the fans expect against South Carolina? The defensive line should be ready to feast on Spencer Rattler after his offensive line underwhelmed against Georgia State. Rattler could be running for his life but his accuracy on the run could be something that bites the Arkansas defense.

The Gamecocks play a stingy defense and are very experienced and talented. Arkansas rushed the ball well against the Bearcats but now face an SEC defense that gave up 200 yards to a G5 team.

It’s fair to say that team’s biggest improvements happen between week one and two. Both of these teams have defensive weaknesses and it could come down to which team gets the final stop.

It could be a fun one in Fayetteville on Saturday. I’m still faking the Hogs though!

Arkansas 38, South Carolina 35

PORTER: Arkansas comes into the South Carolina with a gritty win over Cincinnati an South Carolina had a shaky win over Georgia State.

Arkansas once again takes advantage of their running attack and with the emergence of Trey Knox at TE this balanced offense starts to take shape and click even more.

The defense gets the pieces in order to slow down the Gamecock offense and capitalized on some mistakes by Rattler and come away with the win .

Arkansas 38, South Carolina 20

RYAN: The Gamecock defense gave up 200 yards to Georgia State last week. It doesn’t get any easier on the ground this week, especially when the opposing tailback is named Rocket!

Arkansas’ veteran offensive line paves the way for a big day in the trenches.

Rattler has nice success in the air against the depleted Razorback defensive backfield. But, pocket pressure from Drew Sanders and Jordan Domineck force multiple turnovers.

Sir Big Spur doesn’t get fried. He’s cooked slowly in the oven as the Fightin’ Razorbacks run on to week 3.

Arkansas 38, South Carolina 20