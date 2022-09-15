Share All sharing options for: Arkansas vs. Missouri State Football: Storylines, Time, TV channel, how to watch

HOW TO WATCH



Game: Arkansas vs. Missouri State

Odds: N/A

Time: 6 PM CST, Saturday Sept. 10th

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

STORYLINES

•Arkansas looked dominant through the first three and a half quarters last week against South Carolina. The Razorbacks went a little soft on their coverage after pulling away 35-16 with 12:06 left in the fourth quarter.

This week, head coach, Sam Pittman has put an emphasis on finishing games the right way….leaving no doubt. Does that mean Kendal Briles keeps the accelerator down longer? Does Barry Odom consider keeping his defense tight with less prevent? We shall see.

•The jokes have been going all offseason long. Fans couldn’t wait for Bobby Petrino to return to Razorback Stadium for the first time since his infamous firing in 2012.

Neck braces, blonde wigs, Harley bikes and more have been talked about this week leading up to the game. This is the pageantry of college football, you don’t see this type of behavior by fans anywhere else.

The minutes leading up to kickoff and throughout the first quarter will be filled with laughter, fun but also bittersweet memories made 10-plus years ago.

Luckily, the Hogs have been on a surge back up the power grid under the guidance of Pittman and his staff. It is very important that you remember the great times but continue to live in the moment of this great team’s run.

•Without Jalen Catalon, the back line of the Razorback defense will suffer. A shoulder injury to a generational type of talent like the Hogs’ starting safety hurts. However, the Hogs have recruited very well at the safety position to continue on without much drop off.

•For the first time this season Arkansas will have their running back room 100-percent healthy. Last season’s surprise, Dominique Johnson will return after suffering a knee injury during the Outback Bowl.

Johnson was ‘ready’ to play the previous two weeks but decided not to return.

With Johnson back, the Razorbacks will have a five-headed monster rushing the ball and the heaviest backfields in the country to stop. Johnson (6’1 247), Rocket Sanders (6’2 227) and KJ Jefferson (6’3 235) are a load to bring down, respectively.