Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Football: Time, TV channel, how to watch

HOW TO WATCH



Game: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

Odds: Arkansas (-6)

Time: 2:30 PM CT, Saturday Sept. 3rd

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Congratulations, Razorback fans, you made it! The kickoff of the 2022 season is just a few short days away, and the buzz around the state is at an all-time high. Sam Pittman and his Razorbacks will take the field on Saturday afternoon for the biggest opening game for Arkansas in quite some time. So while you try to stay calm until Saturday, let’s run through some of the last-minute items you need to know before kickoff.

Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats stand between the Razorbacks and the win column to open the new season. On Tuesday, Fickell took to the podium to preview the matchup for his squad. Most notably, Fickell made it clear that he will not name a starting quarterback before his team takes the field on Saturday. Additionally, Fickell is preparing his Bearcats for Arkansas’ physicality and the electric environment that will surely be Razorback Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s going to be a tough and nasty game,” said Fickell. “We started probably last week, really kind of talking about the environment, talking about the atmosphere, making sure we’re aware of what it’s going to be like.”

Undoubtedly, the Bearcats will be well-coached and prepared for Saturday’s matchup. Cincinnati knows the Hogs will try to impose their will from the first snap, but can the Bearcats stop it?

STORYLINES

•As for the Razorbacks, Sam Pittman addressed a few gray areas during his press conference on Monday. Most importantly, offensive lineman Brady Latham and transfer receiver Jadon Haselwood returned to practice this week after dealing with minor injuries. Pittman expects both guys to be ready for kickoff on Saturday.

•Monday also revealed the season’s first official depth chart. Offensively, Pittman and his staff are rolling with experience at the wide receiver position to open the season. Warren Thompson, Jadon Haselwood, and Matt Landers will take the field with the first-team offense. Jaedon Wilson, Bryce Stephens, and Ketron Jackson Jr. are listed as the secondary receivers and will likely see plenty of action against Cincinnati.

•Defensively, it will be interesting to see how Jordan Cook and Chris Paul Jr. perform in their roles behind Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders. The emergence of another consistent linebacker will be vital as the Hogs progress through the season. Additionally, the Razorback secondary is full of experience and opportunity. Jalen Catalon will serve as the anchor but don’t be surprised to see a steady rotation in the defensive backfield on Saturday.

The official week one Razorback depth chart. It’s football season! pic.twitter.com/2eeKioHPF7 — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) August 29, 2022

•Lastly, the official captains for the 2022 season are KJ Jefferson, Dalton Wagner, Jalen Catalon, and Bumper Pool. This season’s captains have seen it all during their Razorback careers and are sure to help guide this team. Lofty expectations and a demanding schedule make the job increasingly difficult, but this Razorback team is capable of putting together a memorable run.

GO HOGS!