Locked In: Hoop Hogs set to begin summer workouts

Eric Musselman has finalized the 2022-23 roster, and the Razorbacks are ready to start preparing for the new season.

The long-anticipated arrival of the incoming class took place over the weekend, as many of the newcomers reported to campus. Musselman and his staff participated in the move-in process, followed by the first team hangout at the Muss household.

Freshmen Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh will be the last to join the squad after their time with the USA National Team this summer.

Move in weekend ✅



Excited to start the journey with this team! pic.twitter.com/Oc9zldV8ux — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) May 30, 2022

The incoming class has created quite the buzz from the Razorback fanbase during the last several months. Only four players from last year’s squad return for the new season.

Among the veterans, Devo Davis and Kamani Johnson are the only two players who saw minutes during last season’s historic run to the Elite Eight. Musselman will undoubtedly call upon Davis and Johnson to be leaders for the young guys this season.

In addition to the excitement of arrival weekend, each player received their jersey number for the new season.

The top recruiting class in program history is in place, and now it is time to watch Muss work his magic as the team meshes throughout the year. Stay tuned to ArkansasFight for the latest basketball news as the team starts workouts this summer.