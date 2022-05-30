Arkansas Receives Regional and Seeding for NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Hogs are headed to the Stillwater Regional as the #2 seed for this seasons NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks will play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (41-19) in their first game. Missouri State Bears (30-27) will meet the seventh overall seed, Oklahoma State Cowboys (39-20). The regional matchups are all double elimination style.

The winner in Stillwater will meet a team out of Chapel Hill in the Supers. The North Carolina Tar Heels play host to two-seed Georgia, three-seed VCU and four-seed Hofstra.

This is the first time since the 2015 that Arkansas has made the NCAA Tournament but not host in the first round. That season, the Razorbacks made it to the College World Series behind a red-hot Andrew Bendintendi.

Arkansas will make their 33rd appearance all-time and the 18th time in 20 tries under current head coach, Dave Van Horn.

In order for the Razorbacks to have success in this year’s tournament they must regain composure after a humbling final stretch. The Diamond Hogs went 0-2 in the SEC Tournament as defending champions. Arkansas is currently in a bit of a funk going 8-11 since mid-April.

Arkansas will open against Grand Canyon on Friday with the time to be determined. However, it will be streamed with ESPN+.