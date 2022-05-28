Jaylin Williams announces will stay in NBA Draft, won’t return to Arkansas

Arkansas big man Jaylin Williams has announced he will not return to the University of Arkansas for his junior season. Williams put together a solid sophomore campaign that seemed worthy of being picked in the upcoming NBA draft. However, Williams has decided it is best to spend time preparing for the pros.

Last season, Williams recorded 499 points during 1,570 minutes played. Additionally, the big man set a school record for most rebounds during the conference season and finished the year with 485 total rebounds. He was also nominated to the All-SEC Defensive Team due to his rebounding and charge-taking ability. Williams finished his sophomore season with 54 charges taken, an incredible feat.

Razorback fans will miss seeing Jaylin Williams back on Nolan Richardson Court with that infectious smile.

He was a catalyst during the last two seasons, seeing the Razorbacks advance to consecutive Elite Eight appearances. The experience of Williams is unmatched, and it would have been fun to see him build on an already stellar college career in 2022-23. We know the big man will have a chip on his shoulder as he goes to the professional ranks.