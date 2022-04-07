Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 4-7-2022

Another day with more movement on the Razorback basketball roster. This time it’s another post player in Arizona State transfer forward, Jalen Graham.

The third-year player from Phoenix, (Ariz.) had a career season for the Sun Devils I’m 2021-22. Graham averaged 10 points, five rebounds and one block per game this season. He scored a season-high 19 points against USC at home on February 3rd.

Graham’s performance this season earned him second team All-Pac12. He had an incredible finish to the 2021-22 season where he saw his minutes increase due to great productivity. He averaged 13.5 points, 52.1% shooting from the floor, 5.5 rebounds 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.9 minutes through the final 18 games.

The portal additions have bolstered the depth in the post where Arkansas struggled at times during their Elite Eight run. Trevon Brazile, Makhel Mitchell, Makhi Mitchell and Jalen Graham addresses Arkansas’ biggest need moving forward to next season. That’s even if Jaylin Williams stays in the NBA Draft.



Returning Players

G Devo Davis-three years remaining

G Jaxson Robinson-three years remaining

F Kamani Johnson-one year remaining

*Walk-on Cade Arbogast was awarded an open scholarship this season. I did not carry it over going into next season. However, I did count it as a scholarship roster spot in my final tally.

New Additions

G Anthony Black

G Nick Smith, Jr.

G Barry Dunning, Jr.

G Derrian Ford

G Joseph Pinion

F Jordan Walsh

F Trevon Brazile

F Makhel Mitchell

F Makhi Mitchell

F Jalen Graham

Departures

G Chance Moore-Immediately Eligible Transfer

G Stanley Umude-Graduate

G Trey Wade-Graduate

G Chris Lykes-Graduate

G KK Robinson-three years remaining

G J.D. Notae-NBA Draft

G Au’Diese Toney-NBA Draft

F Connor Vanover

*F Jaylin Williams-three years remaining



*=enter draft, not signing with agent

The NCAA requires all teams to have 13 players on scholarship at a time. The Razorbacks currently have 11 players on their roster going into the 2022-23 season.