Wacky Wednesday: Arkansas Basketball Sees A Lot of Movement on Wednesday

It’s another wacky day in the offseason life of Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. We already know the Hogs will look different on the court next season, but today’s events take us a step further. So let’s catch up to speed.

This morning, Razorback forward/center Connor Vanover announced his admission to the transfer portal. The big man spent three years in Fayetteville, contributing minutes in early-season matchups. Vanover finishes his Arkansas career with 243 points and 162 rebounds.

Assistant coach Clay Moser also announced his departure this morning. Moser was a part of Musselman’s first three years with the Hogs, contributing significantly to the program’s recent success. Musselman has promoted Anthony Ruta to fill Moser’s spot going forward. Ruta previously served as the director of operations for the last three years.

Lastly, today’s big news broke earlier this afternoon. Rhode Island transfers and twin brothers Makhel and Makhi Mithcell are now Razorbacks. The University of Arkansas will be the third school for the Mitchell brothers during their collegiate career.

The Mitchell brothers are likely to bring a defensive presence for a team without Au’Diese Toney and potentially Jaylin Williams. Last season, Makhi (6’9) averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game, while Makhel (6’10) averaged 11 points and five rebounds. Of course, we all know the surplus of scorers inbound for Musselman’s squad. But now, the Hogs add a couple of defensive rim protectors, which will make next year’s squad extremely versatile.

The roster for the 2022-23 squad is currently full with the option for another spot, depending on Jaylin Williams’ decision regarding the NBA draft.

Stay tuned to ArkansasFight for the latest basketball offseason updates.