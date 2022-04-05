Arkansas Guard, Au’Diese Toney Enters Draft, Signs with Agency

On Tuesday, Arkansas Wing Au’Diese Toney announced his declaration for the 2022 NBA Draft. Toney announced via Twitter that he signed with Familie, a California-based talent agency. Toney’s announcement means he will forego his final year of collegiate eligibility with no option to return to Fayetteville next season.

Toney was a massive part of the Razorback’s return trip to the Elite Eight. His memorable tournament moments include the complete lockdown of New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen and a late-game block to seal an Arkansas win over Gonzaga.

Toney finished the season with 188 rebounds and a 78.1 free-throw percentage. Additionally, he recorded 19 blocks, and 22 steals as the focal point for the defense.

I know Razorback fans hoped to see Toney return next year because of his experience and defensive ability. However, the Pitt transfer has played four full years of college hoops and feels the time is right to pursue professional basketball. It is now the next-man-up mentality, and it sure helps that Eric Musselman will soon welcome a stellar recruiting class to the Hill.

The recent news of Jaylin Williams and Au’Diese Toney heading for the draft will produce a few outcomes. First, expect Muss to ramp up his transfer portal recruiting. Secondly, Devo Davis and Kamani Johnson will quickly become leaders for the incoming group due to their tenure and tournament experience.

Don’t forget that Jaylin Williams left the door open for a return to Arkansas. If he decides to return, his presence on next year’s team can be a real difference-maker.