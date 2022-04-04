The Portal Progress – Week 1

The Arkansas staff contacted over 70 transfers in each of the past 2 off-seasons. They are off to a hot start this coming off of back-to-back Elite 8s.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports has deemed Eric Musselman, “The Importer.” This moniker is true. There’s no other way to say it. The Arkansas staff is thorough in the portal and they hit a lot more than they miss on the talent they bring in.

Each week I will update this with the new contacts Arkansas has made in the portal. Plus, updates on commitments and cut lists.

Something to remember about the transfer portal. Just because Arkansas has contacted a player doesn’t mean they are a top priority. This staff is extremely thorough. It is safe to assume that they have a list of their top priorities and then backups/plan B options.

Before it is all said and done, I think Arkansas will take 3 transfers this off-season. One clear need is more frontcourt depth. I see Arkansas taking a big man or two to back up Jaylin Williams. Arkansas has already snagged one in Trevon Brazile. There are few different ways you can go if you want another one. Get a big very similar to Jaylin or a full on back to the basket player.

The other spot is where things aren’t so clear. We know Arkansas could use more shooting, but do you get another PG to counter Anthony Black or someone who mimics what Stanley Umude did for Arkansas last year? Time will tell what Musselman and company wants to do.

Another thing to remember is just because Arkansas makes a cut list for a recruit doesn’t mean they would take them. Recruits often add top programs to their cut lists for notoriety and more exposure.

So far this off-season the Arkansas staff has contacted 36 transfers.

Committed To Arkansas

Trevon Brazile – Missouri

6-9, 215

6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks

Brazile was one of my favorite players to hit the portal in the first few weeks and I am thrilled that Arkansas was able to snag him. He has supreme athleticism and a ton of potential. He is a rim-runner, but has the ability to step out and shoot the 3. While I see him definitely playing as a small-ball 5, he projects as a 4. Brazile will need to grow from a defensive IQ perspective and put on some muscle to reach his potential. The stats may not jump off the page, but he was a true freshman this past season and has 3 years of eligibility left. There is little reason to think that he won’t be really, really good in the next few years.

Arkansas Made Cut List

Noah Carter – Northern Iowa

6-6, 230

15.0 points and 4.1 rebounds

Carter’s Top 5 includes – Arkansas, Florida, Marquette, Missouri, and Virginia Tech

Contacted By Arkansas

Fardaws Aimaq – Utah Valley

6-11, 245

18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 43.5% 3P%

Ali Ali – Akron

6-8, 205

13.9 points, 2,9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 40.7% 3P%

Keeshawn Barthelemy – Colorado

6-2, 160

11.1 points, 2.4 assists, and 34.7% 3P%

Manny Bates – North Carolina St.

6-11, 230 – Injured in 2021-22

9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in 2020-21

Jalen Bridges – West Virginia

6-7, 220

8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds

Jomaru Brown – Eastern Kentucky

6-2, 190

12.2 points

Isaiah Cottrell – West Virginia

6-10, 240

4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 31.9% 3P%

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

6-4, 210

12.0 points and 32.3% 3P%

Sean Durugordon – Missouri

6-7, 210

3.2 points

Xavier Foster – Iowa St.

7-0, 230

4.0 points in 7 games

James Graham III – Maryland

6-8, 205

1.3 points in 9 games

Curt Lewis – Eastern Kentucky

6-5, 220

9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 34.2% 3P%

Jaelin Llewellyn – Princeton

6-2, 175

15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 39.6% 3P%

Tray Maddux Jr. – Cal State-Fullerton

6-6, 200

9.5 points and 32.5% 3P%

Isaih Moore – Southern Miss

6-10, 205

13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 30.9% 3P%

Brandon Murray – LSU

6-5, 215

10.0 points and 33.6% 3P%

Tristen Newton – East Carolina

6-5, 200

17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 33.3% 3P%

Gus Okafor – Southeastern Louisiana

6-6, 230

14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 32.6% 3P%

Neal Quinn – Lafayette

7-0, 280

14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks

Will Richard – Belmont

6-5, 195

12.1 points and 32.6% 3P%

Toni Rocak – Cal-San Diego

6-8, 220

15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds

Warren Washington – Nevada

7-0, 215

10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds

Austin Williams – Hartford

6-4, 200

16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists

Samuell Williamson – Louisville

6-7, 210

5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds

Camren Wynter – Drexel

6-2, 175

15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists

Contacts That Eliminated Arkansas

Ledarrius Brewer – East Tennessee St. -> UAB

Kendal Coleman – Northwestern St. -> LSU

Nelly Cummings – Colgate -> Pittsburgh

Taylor Funk – St. Joseph’s -> Utah St.

Jaylan Gainey – Brown -> Florida St.

DeAndre Gholston – Milwaukee -> Missouri

Justin Hill – Longwood -> Georgia

Sam Sessoms - Penn St.

Sessoms cut his list to 6 schools including Coppin St., George Mason, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi St., and UTEP

Erik Stevenson – South Carolina -> West Virginia