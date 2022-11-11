How To Watch: Arkansas Basketball versus Fordham

The Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena tonight to take on the Fordham Rams. The Hogs opened their season on Monday night with a 76-58 win over North Dakota State. After a slow first half, the Razorbacks imposed their will against the Bison thanks to solid performances from Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council. Now the season is in full swing, and it’s time for Arkansas’ next opponent.
Opponent: Fordham Rams
Date: Friday, Nov. 11. 2022
Time: 7 pm
Place: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Streaming: SECN+
Line: ARK -19.5
Arkansas:
Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council led the scoring efforts on Monday night’s victory over North Dakota State. Meanwhile, Devo Davis submitted another solid defensive performance, and Rhode Island transfer Makhi Mitchell was influential in the paint for the Razorbacks. I’d suspect Musselman will switch up the starting five for tonight, so be prepared to see a new cast receive extensive minutes against the Rams.
Fordham:
The Rams began their season on Monday night with a 14-point victory over Dartmouth. Last season, Fordham’s season ended in a second-round loss to Davidson in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament. The Ram to watch tonight is Kyle Rose. The junior finished last season tied for fourth on the team in scoring while working his way into the starting rotation.
Storylines:
- Muss has mentioned the potential of being down a few guys tonight. Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile are game-time decisions. Additionally, Jalen Graham is thought to be dealing with an injury after not seeing the floor on Monday night.
- Nick Smith Jr. will not play tonight after missing the season opener with a tweaked knee. There is still no timetable for his return.
- While at Rhode Island, the Mitchell brothers lost a February matchup to Fordham last season. I’m sure the duo is eager to return the favor tonight inside BWA.
- Fordham will present more length than North Dakota State. How will the Hogs respond if Black, Brazile, and Council are limited?
