Ricky Stromberg returning for 2022 season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — With the 2021 season wrapped up and the Hogs heading to Tampa, Florida, for the Outback Bowl at the end of the year, all eyes are on the seniors and which ones will return for 2022.

A big piece of that puzzle is starting center Ricky Stromberg, who has been with the program since the 2019 season. He announced in a tweet Friday morning that he would forego the draft, and would be returning for the 2022 season.

“I love the state of Arkansas and our great fan base so much,” Stromberg wrote in a Twitter post. “I love my teammates and coaches that always have my back and I will always have there’s. For those reasons, I have decided to return for my senior year and forego the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Stromberg is the second offensive lineman to announce his return, following Dalton Wagner earlier this season. With more leadership on the front line, the Razorbacks offense will look to be a real force in the SEC West this season.

Stromberg came to the program as a 4-star offensive lineman according to 247 Sports, and the third overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma, playing at Union High School in Tulsa.

His freshman season under the Chad Morris coaching staff, he started the final 11 games of the year, starting at left guard before moving to right guard in the middle of the season.

Coming into 2020 as a sophomore under the Sam Pittman coaching staff, Stromberg started in eight games, played in nine, and saw all of his action at center. According to the Arkansas website, he played every snap of the game seven different times in 2020.

The Razorbacks have a plethora of seniors that have the option of returning, including guys like Montaric Brown, John Ridgeway, Bumper Pool, and others. They will look to bring as many as possible back to reload a team that won eight games for the first time since 2011.

