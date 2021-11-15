Arkansas vs Alabama: The Grind Continues

The Razorbacks are fresh off a road victory against LSU, with a (7-3) record and bowl eligible.

One of the toughest things about being in the SEC, especially the western division; is the strength of schedule.

That schedule strength is very apparent yet again this week as Arkansas will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face off against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is currently ranked #2, while the Razorbacks are ranked #21 (AP).

The defending national champions are not the same “elite” team we are used to seeing. However, I caution you that this does not mean Alabama isn’t a good football team. They are excellent and nearly impossible to beat at home.

Let’s look at some statistics:

-Nick Saban is 84-5 at home (since 2008)

-Three of the five teams that beat Alabama at home had a future Heisman trophy winner at the quarterback position.

-Bryant-Denny Stadium can hold at maximum 101,821 people.

I know, it might seem like I’m already discounting the Hogs and holding no hope. That is not the case at all, crazier things have happened in college football.

Alabama lost to Texas A&M earlier this season, a football team the Razorbacks beat on a neutral site earlier in the year.

As mentioned at the start of this article, Arkansas just beat LSU at in Baton Rouge (16-13). The Tigers of LSU travelled to Tuscaloosa two weeks ago and gave Alabama a legit scare. The Crimson Tide were able to hold off the Tigers 20-14.

Remember a few weeks ago when I referenced Arkansas getting blown out by Georgia in Athens?

That wasn’t much fun, but I can assure you that valuable experience was earned during that Saturday afternoon.

Sam Pittman and these players are not new to hostile environments. Nor are they new to big game environments.

This is a must win scenario for Alabama to hold out any college football playoff hopes. Arkansas has nothing to lose, they are the underdogs and they know it.

While I do think Alabama will hold off the Razorbacks, this one could evolve into a fun game. The Razorbacks need a couple of scenarios to bounce their way to have a chance, in my opinion.

Perhaps some big penalties, turnovers and a near perfect performance on the part of the Razorbacks.

It is still hard to believe that as I’m typing this article, our football program is in the shape it is under year two of Sam Pittman. It’s been a wild season and we still have a few games left (including a bowl).

The Razorbacks will face off against Alabama in the 2:30 CBS slot Saturday afternoon.

How do you think the Razorbacks will perform Saturday?

Thank you for reading! Be sure to follow me on Twitter (@wxzachary) and subscribe to my YouTube for more Arkansas sports related content.