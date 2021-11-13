Little’s Walk-Off Field Goal In Overtime Gives Arkansas Golden Boot

BATON ROGUE, La.— Arkansas’ Cam Little converted his third field goal in walk-off fashion during overtime to give the Razorbacks the Golden Boot for the first time since 2015.

Never in doubt. pic.twitter.com/aOPyKO1fJU — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 14, 2021

Montarric Brown intercepted a Garrett Nussmeier pass in the endzone during the first overtime possession for the Tigers to give Little the chance for a game winning field goal. The interception by Brown was the second of the day for the Arkansas secondary as Myles Slusher made a diving interception during the third quarter.

The talented freshman, Nussmeier, threw for 179 yards and a touchdown but his early promise dimmed quickly as the Razorback defense adjusted.

The wildest play of the game happened to be the wild, Heisman like scramble by KJ Jefferson. His scramble ended in a 43 yard touchdown toss to Dominique Johnson to tie the game at ten apiece.

Kenneth Jefferson 4 Heisman!

What. A. Play. pic.twitter.com/aWbH5cf9QI — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) November 14, 2021

Jefferson led the Razorbacks in passing (142 yards) and rushing (41) yards. It wasn’t always pretty offensively but Arkansas picked up critical first downs and vital yards to win the game.

Reid Bauer converted a 23 yard fake field goal for a first downs. Later that drive the Hogs scored on an actual field goal by Little. That pretty much swung the momentum in the way of Arkansas as they took a 13-10 lead.

Arkansas wins just their fourth game in Tiger Stadium. They move to 4-11 all time in Baton Rogue.

The Arkansas Razorbacks move to 7-3 (3-3 SEC) on the 2021 season. They will play Alabama next week in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 on CBS.