Trey Knox Emergence At Tight End Big Deal For Hog Offense

Who would have thought this would happen and work out? Trey Knox’s move to tight end is certainly a welcome one since the position has been the weak link for this years Razorback team.

The Junior from neighboring Tennessee was a four-star prospect from the highly regarded 2019 recruiting class. He is also one of only two receivers that are still Hogs after Shamar Nash and TQ Jackson left via transfer.

Knox still plays tight end like a receiver and is starting to be a mismatch for opponents. He’s recorded stats in two games against the Mississippi schools with pretty good success. Knox has caught nine passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

“Where’s Trey Knox?”

“Trey Knox sighting!”

The jokes are old news now as the highly coveted receiver has found a home on offense. He’s even gained weight, five pounds, which is extremely hard to do during the season. The 6’5 Knox now weighs 225 pounds but Sam Pittman wants him to be 240 pounds by next season.

Knox really sold a lot of folks late last season as you could tell he was starting to put things together out wide with his downfield blocking.

“I think he’s going to be a really good tight end,” said Pittman. “I think he’s playing well. He played well Saturday. I think he’s at 225 right now. We’ll work in the offseason to get him better so he can be a little more physical. But it says a lot about him, and we certainly didn’t want him to transfer. It says a lot about him, and I think he’s bought all 100 percent in on tight end.”

That is a key to this Kendal Briles offense that wants to be physical and run the ball on everyone. The Razorbacks currently ranks fourth in the nation (1st in SEC) running the ball averaging 243 yards per game.