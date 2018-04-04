Arkansas Recruiting: How Important Is the 2019 In-State Class?

Chad Morris has a bit of a rebuild on his hands at Arkansas. In addition to new schemes he’s getting on the recruiting trail. The good news is that Morris and staff have the opportunity to land a huge in-state class. This group of Arkansas seniors is one of the best and deepest class the state has had in quite a while, probably since the 2008 class. It’s a great opportunity to bring in a solid class but it also monstrously important for Morris getting off on the right foot. Because recruiting is so unpredictable, getting all of the top six seems unlikely but Morris absolutely needs to pull in the majority of these guys.

TE Hudson Henry (4-star): Hunter Henry’s brother is listed as 55th in the 247Sports Rankings, that’s the highest since McTelvin Agim. Right now Arkansas is the favorite but Notre Dame is still in the mix. Morris will have to win over Henry since he was so close to Bret Bielema, but the tight ends look to be a big feature in his offense which should go a long way.

WR Treylon Burks (4-star): It’s no secret this new up-tempo offense needs wide receivers and speed. Arkansas is the favorite for Burks, and that includes offers from Michigan, Florida State, LSU, and others.

OL Darius Thomas (4-star): Two in-state linemen with four star ratings? Just what Arkansas has needed with their offensive line struggles. Thomas should be at the Spring Game this weekend, and while the staff can’t have contact with him during it, it’s a good sign of how he’s leaning.

OL Stacey Wilkins (4-star): Wilkins is getting some major attention from all over the country, which may make him the hardest of this group to get. Arkansas and Oklahoma have been at the top of his list for a while, but Alabama, Texas, and USC are also very interested in the Camden Fairview tackle.

WR Jadon Jackson (3-star): Arkansas is at the top of his crystal ball on 247Sports, but Ole Miss is also in the picture for the Bentonville West athlete. He’s listed as a wide receiver, but also could be a cornerback at the college level.

DE Zach Williams (3-star): His father is a former Razorback football player and former high school teammate T.J. Hammonds has made it his personal mission to get Williams to Fayetteville. Right now he also has offers from Alabama and Florida.

Other Recruiting Notes

A couple of new commits came in the whirlwind of March Madness and the start of conference play in baseball. Malik Chavis falls just outside of this group of the top in-state talent. The Athlete is the seventh rated player in the state and was being recruited to play cornerback. Beaux Limmer, an offensive lineman from Texas also committed. Both of their rankings don’t jump off the page but should add depth to the recruiting class.

Arkansas has also been very active getting 4-star talent visiting campus. Devonta Lee (WR), Byron Young (DE), Kris Abrams-Draine (2020 WR), Shamar Nash (WR), and Keveon Mullins (ATH) have all recently visited or announced their plans to come to Fayetteville.